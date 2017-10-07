Man Up! Bristol Palin’s Husband Dakota Meyer Challenges Dan Bilzerian To Fight

Bristol Palin‘s husband Dakota Meyer has a simple message for Dan Bilzerian: Let’s handle this like men.

The decorated veteran marine medal of honor winner has challenged the pro poker player to a fight because his wife has been getting prank calls after the Las Vegas shooting last weekend.

Meyer claims that 36-year-old Bilzerian has been giving out Palin’s cell number putting his family in danger.

And he made his bizarre challenge via Instagram on Saturday.

The post read: Here @danbilzerian I’m done with your petty games. Don’t ever drag my family into anything. I’m waiting.

Meyer, 28, then posted a video message threatening:

“‘So wake up this morning and I gotta tell you Dan. You wanted to get my attention? You got it baby, you got it. Here it is.

“It’s one thing you talk about me all day, I don’t care. But here’s the problem. My purpose in life is family.

“You wanna bring my family in this, you wanna put my wife in danger by putting her phone number out to people? You got your little friends trying to FaceTime her?

“My life’s not a game and it’s not entertainment either so what I will tell you is, my family’s purpose is my purpose and now you’re my mission.’

“This ain’t an option. You just need to tell me when and where and if not we’ll be somewhere together, I’m sure.

“Why don’t we handle this like men? You got it? You got it, Dan? I’m waiting.”

The dispute between the pair started after Myer slammed Bilzerian for filming himself running away from the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday when gunman Stephen Paddock started shooting people.

Bilzerian told fans via a live stream Facebook feed that he had seen a woman get shot in the head during the tragedy.

Meyer then slammed him for ‘running away’ instead of helping people via his own social media.

Bilzerian fought back, sharing a video that showed him unsuccessfully begging police officers for a gun so that he could help take down the shooter.

He said Meyer was a ‘retard’ for posting his criticism online.

On Saturday, Meyer revealed that since their feud went viral, his wife Bristol – who is the daughter of controversial former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin – had been receiving prank calls claiming they are from Bilzerian’s friends.

