Another Palin Baby, Another Unique Name: Meet Bristol’s Daughter Atlee

Bristol Palin has given birth, RadarOnline.com has learned. And true to form, she’s given the child a unique name: Atlee Bay.

The little girl will join siblings Sailor Grace, 1, (born to her husband Dakota Meyer), and son Tripp, 8, with Levi Johnston.

Bristol, 26, broke the news on her Instagram this afternoon:

welcome to the world Atlee Bay 🎀💕 A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on May 8, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

According to Nameberry.com, the name is a variation of the Hebrew Adlai, for “meadow.”

Atlee is Bristol’s first child not born out of wedlock: She infamously got pregnant with Tripp while dating Johnston, and gave birth to Sailor while on a break from her fiancé Meyer.

