Lights, Camera, Action! Brielle In Talks With Andy To Join ‘Real Housewives’

Brielle Biermann doesn’t just look like her mom Kim Zolciak — she’s acting like her too!

Biermann, 19, revealed to the Chicago Tribune that she’s in talks with Bravo to get her own spot on The Real Housewives now that she’s thinking of relocating to be with her boyfriend, Michael Kopech.

“I tweeted (The Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen [on] Monday) actually and I said, ‘Ohmigosh, let’s do a Real Housewives of Chicago. I’ll be the Kim, and all we have to do is find a Sheree and NeNe,’” she said.

“And I met Tim Anderson‘s wife Bria and I really love her, and like, she’s the sweetest person ever, so I’m like, ‘Let’s get her on board,'” she added of her boyfriend’s teammate.

“Me and Michael are so excited that he’s with the Chicago White Sox. We can’t wait to visit and live there one day,” she said of her plans to move. “He loves Chicago, like seriously, he doesn’t like cities. He hates cities, he grew up in the middle of nowhere, so you know he likes space, he likes land, but Chicago’s the only city that he truly loves, so that’s good. I think we’re both really happy.”

obsessed with you and chicago 🖤 @mikop34 A photo posted by brielle biermann (@briellebiermann) on Jan 30, 2017 at 10:17am PST

RadarOnline.com previously reported that the unemployed teenager planned to skip college for marriage and TV, while Kopech, 20, is just beginning his pro-baseball career.

