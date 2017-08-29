Bride-To-Be Renee Zelwegger Getting Cold Feet

Renee Zellweger is about to walk down the aisle — but she’s going to have to force herself to do it, sources said.The “Bridget Jones” cutie, 48, is head over heels for Doyle Bramhall II, But our insider said lingering emotional scars over her last marriage to Kenny Chesney have her obsessed over what dark secrets her husband-to-be might be hiding! Renée, married Kenny in 2005 and then annulled the union after four months, citing “fraud” amid whispers he was gay!“Renée was planning a big to-do with a long guest list and fancy reception … but then she started getting really fidgety,” added the source. “She’s had the worst luck with men!”