‘Bridalplasty’ Star Lisa Marie Naegle’s Killer In Court As Video Surfaces

Jackie Jerome Rogers, the accused killer of former Bridalplasty star Lisa Marie Naegle, was arraigned at the Inglewood Superior Court in California on Dec. 22.

The court session comes on the heels of a new video surfacing that Naegle’s family filmed in the days leading up to the nursing student’s arrest.

In the disturbing recording, obtained by Inside Edition, the 36-year-old former reality show contestant’s family is shown confronting Rogers.

“I really loved her, you know. I’m not going to lie,” Rogers, 34, told Naegle’s loved ones, who were already so suspicious of him that they shot photos of his hands.

In one scene, Rogers is on his knees while confessing that he and Naegle had been carrying on a secret affair behind her husband’s back.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Naegle was reported missing after partying into the early morning hours of Dec. 18.

Her husband, Derek Harryman, told a local news outlet that she contacted him around 2 a.m. to say that she was on her way to get food and come home, but she never returned and was missing from her nursing class the next day.

She was last seen with Rogers, who was one of her students, and her body was found near his home. Police suspect Naegle had met with Rogers to break off their illicit fling.

Rogers told Naegle’s family in the video that he is innocent. “I can’t grab her, you know, say, ‘come with me, you know, it’s time to go home,’” he insisted.

However, loved ones believed Rogers was lying after he changed his stories several times and they called the police.

Naegle’s nude body was found buried near Rogers’ home. She had been bashed seven times in the head.

Stay with Radar for more details in the grisly murder as they emerge.

