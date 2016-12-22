Grisly New Details Emerge In ‘Bridalplasty’ Star’s Murder

Bridalplasty star Lisa Marie Naegle was savagely bashed in the head with a hammer as many as seven times and buried naked and completely wiped clean of blood by her lover in the early morning hours of Dec. 18, according to new reports.

Police have reportedly now recovered the murder weapon and the victim’s blood-soaked clothing after the main suspect in the case, Naegle’s spurned lover, Jackie Jerome Rogers, allegedly led police to the evidence.

“The suspect was arrested and booked for murder,” the Los Angeles Police Department had told Radar on Dec. 21. “The body was recovered and it’s up to the coroner to determine the cause of death. We will be filing the case to the District Attorney for consideration.”

As Radar previously reported, the 36-year-old married former reality show contestant was reported missing after a night of partying.

Her husband, Derek Harryman, told a local news outlet that she contacted him around 2 a.m. to say that she was on her way to get food and come home, but she never returned and was missing from her nursing class the next day.

She was last seen with Rogers, 34, and her body was later found near his home.

Rogers was one of her students — and allegedly her boyfriend.

He reportedly murdered the ex-reality star after she decided to break off their fling.

