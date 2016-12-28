Murdered ‘Bridalplasty’ Star’s Heartbreaking Funeral Plans Revealed

Murdered Bridalplasty star Lisa Marie Naegle will be laid to rest later this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Her husband, Derek Harryman, revealed via Facebook that memorial services will be held on Friday and Saturday at a local cemetery. A viewing will also be held on Friday.

As Radar previously reported, Naegle went missing after a night of partying with one of her students.

Her body was later found in Jackie Jerome Rogers’ backyard.

The LAPD confirmed to Radar that he was arrested and booked for murder.

They recovered the murder weapon and her clothing at the scene.

