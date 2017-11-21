Briana DeJesus RIPS Boyfriend’s ‘Salty’ Ex-Wife Kailyn Lowry Amid Love Triangle

Briana DeJesus has been feuding with co-star Kailyn Lowry ever since she began dating her ex-husband Javi Marroquin – and the love triangle heated up at the Teen Mom 2 reunion! On this week’s episode, DeJesus slammed Lowry after Marroquin admitted he would get back together with his ex-wife.

The special kicked off with DeJesus discussing her relationship with her co-stars.

“I feel like I’m the new girl so I got that high school vibe,” she explained. “Certain people are salty about certain things.”

She then clarified that the feud has to do with her relationship with Marroquin.

PHOTOS: Betrayal! Nude Photos! Arrests & More: Teen Moms’ 20 Most Shocking Scandals

“Kail is feeling some type of way about it,” she said. “Because Kail is feeling some type of way the other girls don’t want to be my friend.”

But the feuding didn’t end there, as the father of DeJesus’ daughter Nova joined her to talk about their co-parenting relationship. Devoin Austin complained about how she won’t let him take Nova to his house.

“He doesn’t have a license so he can’t go to my house to see Nova,” she said. “He wants Nova to be on his side of the family’s house. That’s where we clash. She doesn’t know them, she’s six. Be active if you want to be in her life.”

She then explained how the father of her daughter Stella, Luis Hernandez, has only seen their four-month-old twice. Despite that, he has stepped up by getting a job and paying for child support.

PHOTOS: Teen Moms With Tats! See The MTV Reality Stars’ Wild Ink

Although Lowry didn’t discuss her feud with DeJesus, she did talk about getting back together with Marroquin when she went on stage.

“That has been ongoing for weeks,” she said of them trying to get back together. “We have a good chunk of time where we’re doing good and it’s like, ‘Okay maybe this can work.’ Nobody wants to see their family fall apart.”

He added, “When we have these conversations about getting back together. I tell her if you want to get back together with me show me. There are a lot of things that have to change. Guys she still communicates with that I have a problem with.”

When the father of Lowry’s son Isaac joined them, he explained that he was upset when she got pregnant with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

PHOTOS: Teen Moms Out Of Control! The 50 Wildest Moments Of MTV’s Mothers

The two agreed that they don’t trust each other and don’t find each other attractive.

“You had Lux and it affects me,” Jo Rivera said. “It bothers me. Same thing when Lincoln was born. I don’t like seeing her with other men. It’s not an attraction thing or a love thing. It’s about Isaac.”

When Leah Messer hit the stage, she chatted with her baby daddy Jeremy Calvert over Skype about not seeing their daughter Adalynn enough.

“It’s hard when you work out of town 6-7 days a week,” he explained, while she responded, “I get that part. When he gets in a relationship he prioritizes the relationship. He’s fighting with his girlfriend to see his child. There is a little girl who wants to see her dad.”

PHOTOS: Farrah, Catelynn & Amber Bury The Hatchet, Go On Triple Date In LA — Plus, Their MTV Movie Awards Outfits!

When Dr. Drew Pinsky asked about the couple possibly getting back together, she responded, “We just get along.”

Corey Simms, the father of her twin daughters Ali and Aleeah, then joined to discuss their daughter Ali’s breathing problems as a result of her muscular dystrophy.

“It was pretty scary,” he said. “Yeah when allergy season is in full swing that’s when we notice it more. She’s takes an inhaler, she seems to do well with it.”

Chelsea Houska then joined the stage with Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout to discuss their baby daddy’s drug issues.

PHOTOS: Cheating, Drugs & Violence: Inside ‘Teen Mom’s 10 Nastiest Splits

Bookout explained how she has no relationship with Ryan Edwards after his wife Mackenzie Standifer accused her of exploiting his drug issues by talking about them on TV.

“[Our relationship is] non-existent,” she said. “I don’t talk to him or see him or anything so.”

Houska then explained how seeing the footage of Edwards falling asleep at the wheel while high on Xanax confirmed her decision to give Adam Lind supervised visits with their daughter Aubree. Lind tested positive for meth earlier this year.

“I am glad I took precautions and he isn’t allowed to drive with her,” Houska said. “Just thinking that could’ve been happening is scary. Before that there was no proof. You know you are making the right decision, but you question it.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.