Briana DeJesus Shares Photos Of Her Newborn Amid Romance With Javi Marroquin

Briana DeJesus continued to tease her romance with Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus this weekend as she made co-star Javi Marroquin her profile pic — and also shared photos of her two adorable daughters.

DeJesus, 23, has been wiping her social media slate clean, deleting most of her photos from Instagram. But she included a picture of herself smiling with Marroquin for her profile–and posted photos of older daughter Nova and newborn baby, Stella Star.

On Friday, DeJesus shared an Instagram photo of her older daughter Stella, 6, kissing baby Stella, 3 months, with the caption, “my hot chocolate w/ a hint of marshmallow fluff.”

Saturday morning, she posted another pic of her littlest one on Instagram, captioning the smiling, bright eyed baby shot, “My little sunshine.”

As Teen Mom 2 fans know, DeJesus first gave birth to Nova by ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin and has raised her as a single mom. In July, she had Stella by baby daddy Luis Hernandez, who reportedly cheated on her, and DeJesus split from him.

Her new beau Marroquin is raising son Lincoln, 3, with his ex-wife and their Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry.

DeJesus shocked viewers and co-stars by taking up with Lowry’s ex, Marroquin — but RadarOnline.com had the story first!

Although DeJesus hasn’t officially confirmed the romance, Marroquin has said, “We are dating. We’ve been friends for a while and we weren’t in a rush.”

Marroquin revealed that he and DeJesus “decided to make it official” after the reality show reunited them for a reunion taping last weekend in Los Angeles.

DeJesus has called Marroquin “Daddy Javi” in a sly Instagram post, and then included a photo of them together with the caption, “Daddy Javi p2.”

Marroquin has taken to social media with photos of DeJesus and shared, “”I have a 6 pack from laughing so hard these last couple of days,” apparently with her.

As Radar readers know, DeJesus and Lowry have been feuding after the mom of two hooked up with Marroquin (Lowry has three sons from three different men).

Lowry has even blamed DeJesus for the poor ratings on Teen Mom 2.

“…now that she’s on they went down lol. If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it,” Lowry tweeted her followers.

DeJesus has threatened to quit the MTV show during her feud with Lowry.

