Briana DeJesus Drops Adoption Bombshell After Baby Daddy Is Busted Cheating

Different baby daddy, same drama! On this week’s Teen Mom 2, Briana DeJesus contemplates adoption when she finds out that her baby daddy Luis has been cheating on her throughout her pregnancy.

“It’s been since this month with some girl,” Briana told her mother and sister. “He was telling her that he’s only with me because he wants to be there for the baby.”

When Briana confronted Luis, he admitted that he “definitely f**ked up.”

“I was stupid, it was childish,” he said. “I legit want us to be together and to go on with the plans we’ve had.”

She tearfully responded, “You had sex with someone else. I can’t be with you. I don’t feel like I need to be with you because of this baby.”

She then explained how their relationship would be “toxic” because she would be unable to trust him.

With her first baby daddy Devoin Austin in and out of her daughter Nova’s life, she doesn’t want her youngest daughter to be in the same situation.

“I don’t want to be with you, I made up my mind already,” she said. “I don’t want to forgive you. How do you feel about adoption?”

But he shut down the idea when heresponded, “That’s not happening so you could end that conversation right there. I might be a liar, I might be an a*****e, but I am about family and I would never give my daughter up for adoption.”

She then slammed him for being “selfish” because their daughter will be raised in a “f****d up situation.”

“You considered abortion though,” she said. “You can still be in the baby’s life, you just won’t take care of it. You may say you’re around, but we don’t know. This may sound wrong, but if you were to leave and not be around, I’m stuck with these two kids.”

She ended their fight with, “I refuse to have this baby brought up like Nova was. That will literally kill me.”

But Briana wasn’t the only one to fight with her baby daddy, as Kailyn Lowry accused ex-husband Javi Marroquin of being “fake” when he tried to give her a hug in front of cameras.

They began to fight more when told her son Isaac and their son Lincoln that he may be deployed by the Air Force again.

“There is no reason to tell them you might,” she said. “Think about it and think, ‘Am I going to upset them when I don’t even know if I’m actually leaving? Until you tell me you’re leaving I don’t know why we’re having this conversation.”

Kailyn then talked to her friend about her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, as she explained that she is handling their split well.

“He didn’t get heavily involved with my kids,” she said. “I never took him home to meet my family. I didn’t have any expectations for it, that’s why I’m doing okay right now. It’s not like I thought I was going to marry the guy.”

But her ex will be in her life forever now, as her friend revealed on the episode that she’s pregnant.

After Jenelle Evans‘ blowout fight with fiancé David Eason last week, they made up and apologized for fighting over moving to their new house.

But the baby daddy drama didn’t end there, as she went to court to modify custody for her son Kaiser with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith.

“Instead of three weekends in the month I want him to have him every other weekend,” she said. “Supervised visits by his mother.”

Although Nathan agreed, he wasn’t happy about it.

“Brat got everything she wanted like always,” he said.

Also on the episode, Chelsea Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer fought when he laughed at her daughter Aubree, who is her daughter from a previous relationship with ex Adam Lind, while she was having a temper tantrum.

“You laughed,” Chelsea said, as Cole fired back, “I did not laugh. Oh lord. I think we’re done here.”

Chelsea then said that Cole “always makes it worse.”

“I’m not talking right now,” Cole said, as Chelsea snapped, “You shouldn’t!”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.

