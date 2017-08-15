Briana DeJesus Admits Adoption Secret: ‘I Was Very Close To Signing Papers’

Briana DeJesus looked into placing her youngest daughter for adoption after learning that her baby daddy cheated on her. After this week’s episode, the Teen Mom 2 star reveals how close she was to actually going through with the adoption.

On the episode, DeJesus meets with a counselor to discuss having an open adoption for her youngest daughter Stella. But when DeJesus told her baby daddy Luis Hernandez, he shut down the idea.

“I know you’ve been wanting to explore your options, but I think what’s best for my child is to be with her parents,” Hernandez said. “People work s**t out all the time. I don’t want to co-parent, I want us to be together. All this adoption talk, honestly it drives me nuts.”

In the end, DeJesus chose to raise her daughter. But she revealed how close she was to placing her for adoption.

“I love Stella, but I just wish she had more then what I can give her all by myself,” she tweeted. “I was very close to signing papers.”

She then revealed how even though Hernandez stopped the adoption, he has not been involved in their daughter’s life.

That’s why I explored my options and the only reason I didn’t go thru with adoption was because HE stopped it,” she tweeted. “I wanted what was best for Stella because I knew Luis wasn’t going to be around. There was way more 2 the story. And guess what, I was right.”

She then revealed that she “cut all ties” with both her baby daddies. DeJesus is also mother to daughter Nova with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin, who has been in and out of their daughter’s life.

DeJesus contemplated adoption because Hernandez cheated on her.

“You can still be in the baby’s life, you just won’t take care of it,” she told him on a recent episode. “You may say you’re around, but we don’t know. This may sound wrong, but if you were to leave and not be around, I’m stuck with these two kids. I refuse to have this baby brought up like Nova was. That will literally kill me.”

