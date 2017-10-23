Model Claims She Used Broken Glass To Keep Harvey Weinstein From Assaulting Her

Brazilian model Juliana De Paula, claimed she used broken glass to fend off Harvey Weinstein during a terrifying sexual assault incident!

The beauty told Los Angeles Times that nearly ten years ago, she ended up in Weinstein’s New York loft with various other models. He allegedly forced her to make out with the girls an the proceeded to chase her round the room, naked!

She grabbed a piece of broken glass to try to keep him away, but the troubled Hollywood producer started laughing!

“He looked at me, and he started to laugh,” recalled De Paula. “I was shocked. I was completely in disbelief.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, De Paula is just one of many women who’ve come forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.

While his rep denied allegations of nonconsensual sex, the tragic 65-year-old checked himself into rehab to battle his alleged sex addiction.

