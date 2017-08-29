Bradley Cooper Squandering $100 Million Dollar Fortune!

Superstar Bradley Cooper is squandering his $100 million fortune.

And according to an insider, a chunk of his cash is going to a crew of do-nothing yes-men!

“Bradley has more than a dozen people working for him at his house, answering calls, reading scripts and running errands,” a tipster revealed .

“The amount of people he has at his beck and call is unnecessary — his life is beginning to mimic ‘Entourage.’”

The “American Sniper” star became a first-time father on March 21 when he and partner Irina Shayk welcomed daughter Lea De Seine.

Despite benefiting from an abundance of help from nannies and babysitters, Irina still believes they need to slim down their staff.

“There are always people around, so grabbing Bradley for an hour by himself is a challenge — much to Irina’s annoyance,” confided a source

“They’re butt-kissers who give him small pieces of advice — and he’s paying their salaries plus bonuses and benefits!”