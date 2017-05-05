Oops, Indeed! Bradley Cooper Loses Lawsuit Against French Magazine

Bad news for new dad Bradley Cooper: RadarOnline.com can reveal that the actor has lost his lawsuit against French celebrity magazine, Oops!

Cooper, 42, sued Oops back in June 2015, claiming that they violated his privacy by reporting on his relationship with Irina Shayk, 31. He’d asked for roughly $12,500 in damages.

Nearly two years later, she’s the mother of his child, and the case is over.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the case was finalized on April 27. The judge stated in the documents that Cooper did not provide sufficient proof that his personal home life had been compromised.

And Oops is thrilled to have finally emerged victorious.

Frederic Truskolaski, publisher of Oops Magazine told Rdaar,”With this decision … Bradley Cooper ends up with a decision that is ridiculous for him.”

“Even in a country where talking about celebrities’ private lives is strictly forbidden, he managed to lose the case,” Truskolaski continued.

Worst of all, the judge in the case ordered Cooper to pay a fine of 1,000 Euros to the media company behind the magazine.

