Fighting For His Life! Inside Brad Pitt’s Secret Sober Plan

Brad Pitt will do whatever it takes to win back the love of his ex-wife and six kids – even if that means giving up booze forever!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the 53-year-old A-list actor is not only attending AA meetings at a lush rehab facility in Malibu, Calif., but that he is ALSO working closely with a therapist and family counselor to make sure he stays sober.

“Brad is taking this all very seriously,” an L.A. recovery insider told Radar. “He has been really involved in the program and he does not want anyone to look at him like a movie star. He wants to be seen as just another person.”

As previously reported, Pitt and ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, 41, split late last year after Pitt reportedly had a boozy breakdown on a private jet with his family.

But it appears that Pitt has learned his lesson and is working towards turning his life around!

“He talks about his kids and his family non-stop and has photos on his cell phone of the children. He never ever stops bragging about them,” the sober source told Radar. “Brad tells everyone that they are the real reason he decided to get sober.”

In addition to attending AA meetings and eating a healthy meal plan designed by a top-chef, the insider added that Pitt is also very active and involved in the recovery community.

“Brad has been all about helping others and being of service,” said the insider.

