Brad’s Life Makeover! Inside Pitt’s Top-To-Bottom Plan To Quit Booze & Drugs

Brad Pitt’s nasty divorce from Angelina Jolie may have been a blessing in disguise, as RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the breakup has pushed the actor in a 360-degree total life overhaul, complete with AA meetings, art therapy, a recovery chef and more!

After confessing his struggles with alcoholism on the cover of GQ magazine this week, a source close to Pitt’s camp told Radar, “Brad has been attending regular AA meetings in Malibu and he really enjoys going. The meetings he attends are super low-key and they’ve helped him stay sober!”

In addition to attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, “Brad has also hired a chef who is well known in the recovery community for creating meals that help to heal people,” said the insider.

“Brad’s sober chef has worked out a meal plan with him that is specifically designed for people who have quit boozing and drugs and have a hard time eating full meals because of withdrawal and stress,” the source told Radar.

“The chef is literally famous for his body-transforming meals,” the insider added. As Radar has reported, this is EXACTLY what Pitt needs, having dropped a huge chunk of weight over the last several months.

As Radar reported in February, prior to attending AA meetings in Malibu, Pitt checked himself into treatment for addiction at a $15,000 per week retreat inside a private suite at Casa Del Mar in Santa Monica.

There, he reportedly attended a Narcotics Anonymous group party on January 22. NA is a mutual aid fellowship similar to AA, but focused on drug use more than alcohol.

