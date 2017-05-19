Brad Pitt ‘Devastated & In Shock’ Over Chris Cornell & Brad Grey Deaths

Brad Pitt can’t catch a break this year. It was recently revealed that the divorced actor is currently mourning the shocking loss of both Soundgarden rocker Chris Cornell and Paramount’s Brad Grey.

As Radar readers know, Cornell, 52, was found dead on the bathroom floor of his hotel room after an apparent suicide. Meanwhile, last weekend, Grey, the former Paramount Pictures chairman and CEO, died of cancer. He was just 59.

“He is devastated and in shock,” a source told E! News of Pitt’s reaction to the sad news. “He is trying to process the loss of two great friends. This has hit him very hard.”

PHOTOS: Manorexic? Skinny Brad Pitt Barely Fits Into His Suit On NYC Outing

“With Brad Grey, Brad Pitt was one of the few people who knew he was sick. Grey was told he had a few weeks to live, but he didn’t even get that long. He was gone way too soon,” the insider added.

Of course, Pitt has had his own issues to deal with in recent months.

Following his shocking split from Angelina Jolie, the 53-year-old kicked healthy living into high gear. Sources say the actor will do whatever it takes to win back the love of his ex-wife and six kids – even if that means giving up booze forever.

PHOTOS: Skinny Brad Pitt Caught Looking Exhausted After All-Night Sculpting Session

However, Pitt seems to be withering away in the process. “Brad showed up to a premiere looking gaunt,” a source confided. “Clearly, he’s losing sleep — and weight — over his split from Angelina Jolie.”

As previously reported, Pitt and Jolie, 41, split late last year after Pitt reportedly had a boozy breakdown on a private jet with his family.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.