‘No Secrets’: Brad Pitt Has ‘Nothing To Hide’ After Angelina Jolie Split

Brad Pitt continued his journey back into the spotlight this week, insisting he’s got “nothing to hide” following his bombshell split from Angelina Jolie.

In an interview with the Associated Press, the 53-year-old confessed that he’s “keeping the ship afloat” and “figuring out the new configuration of our family” at this point in time.

”Kids are everything,” he said of the six children he shares Jolie. “Kids are your life. They’re taking all the focus, as they should anyway.”

“I’m not suicidal or something,” he joked. “There’s still much beauty in the world and a lot of love. And a lot of love to be given. It’s all right. It’s just life.”

“I’ve got no secrets. I’ve got nothing to hide,” Pitt continued. “We’re human and I find the human condition very interesting. If we’re not talking about it, then we’re not getting better.”

Weeks before, in an exclusive sit-down with GQ, the actor opened up about his “weird” year following the split, admitting that it was a “self-inflicted” free-fall.

As Radar readers know, the couple’s shocking split stemmed from an alleged incident that took place between a boozed-up Pitt and one of the kids on a private plane on September 14, 2016. Pitt was blindsided by the divorce filing, which, Jolie claimed in a statement, was done “for the health of the family.”

Now, the actor says he doesn’t recall a day since college that he didn’t drink or smoke pot. “I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff, or something. Something. And you realize that a lot of it is, um — cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I’m running from feelings,” he said.

In the wake of realizing the extent of his issues, Pitt says he has sought emotional help.

“You know, I just started therapy. I love it, I love it,” he told GQ. “I went through two therapists to get to the right one.”

