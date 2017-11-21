Boy Who Received Thousands of Christmas Cards From Strangers Loses Battle to Cancer

Jacob Thompson, the young boy who suffered from stage 4 cancer and received thousands of early Christmas cards has strangers and even celebrities, has died at just 9 years old, Radaronline.com can confirm.

Jacob knew his chances of making it to his favorite holiday were slim. So his parents —Michelle Simard and Roger Guay from Maine — helped make their son’s wishes come true. Anyone interested in bringing a smile to Jacob could send homemade cards to his hospital room.

Word quickly spread, and everyone from everyday people to celebrities wanted to bring some Christmas cheer to Jacob.

Rob Lowe and the cast of Code Black made a touching video.

Merry Christmas, Jacob! https://t.co/uSASXEX9QW Please send cards:

Jacob Thompson

Maine Medical Center

22 Bramhall St

Portland, ME 04102 pic.twitter.com/DhLWxVup2S — Michael Seitzman (@michaelseitzman) November 3, 2017

Anna Kendrick and Arnold Schwarzenegger also reached out.

I was born in this hospital. I'm sending a card your way Jacob you handsome devil. https://t.co/yt9EC9WjAL — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) November 3, 2017

Jacob — who loved penguins — received several animal toys and got a visit from a group of penguins from the Mystic Aquarium.

On Sunday, Jacob’s parents released a statement that their young son had lost his battle to cancer.

“Each and every person who sent Jacob a Christmas card, a gift, a Facebook message or video, or a prayer made a difference in the final days of his life. You brought Jacob joy, and you brought us all optimism for the future. Thank you for taking the time, and taking an interest in our sweet boy’s journey,” the family said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Jacob’s funeral costs.

