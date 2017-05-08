Double Murder: Engaged Boston Doctors Killed In Their Own Apartment

Two renowned Boston doctors, who were engaged, were found slain in their penthouse apartment on Friday, authorities confirmed on Monday.

According to reports, Richard Field, 49 and Lina Bolanos, 38, who both worked as anesthesiologists in the Boston area, were found at the gruesome scene in their Macallen Building home. After slitting the couple’s throats, the killer reportedly wrote “a message of retribution” on the wall.

Before the killings, Field managed to send a text message to a friend saying the couple needed help.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans told reporters Friday night that they believed “clearly, the victims here and the individual, the suspect, knew each other.” At this time, the motive is unclear.

Police arrested suspect Bampumim Teixeira, 30, after a tip was called in of a man carrying a gun on Dorchester Avenue in South Boston, CNN reports.

After cops tracked Teixeira, he allegedly opened fire on the officers. Following their “violent struggle,” he was arrested and taken to the hospital, police say.

Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jake Wark said Teixeira will be charged with two counts of murder, with his arraignment scheduled for Monday afternoon at the hospital.

