Suspect In Boston Doctors’ Double Murder Worked As Concierge In The Building

The man accused of slaying Boston doctors Richard Field and Lina Bolanos in their penthouse apartment briefly worked as a concierge in the building, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to new reports, an email that was sent from management to residents on Monday night confirming that Bampumim Teixeira, 30, was once employed in the building.

“The suspect. . .did serve our community as a concierge before leaving the building on his own terms after a few short weeks,” the email stated, according to PEOPLE.

As Radar readers know, the two renowned Boston doctors, who were engaged, were found slain in their apartment on Friday, authorities confirmed on Monday.

Field, 49 and Bolanos, 38, who both worked as anesthesiologists in the Boston area, were discovered at the gruesome scene in their Macallen Building home. After slitting the couple’s throats, the killer reportedly wrote “a message of retribution” on the wall.

Before the murder, Field managed to send a text message to a friend saying the couple needed help.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans told reporters Friday night that they believed “clearly, the victims here and the individual, the suspect, knew each other.”

Police arrested Teixeira a tip was called in of a man carrying a gun on Dorchester Avenue in South Boston, CNN reported.

After cops tracked Teixeira, he allegedly opened fire on the officers. Following their “violent struggle,” he was arrested and taken to the hospital, police say.

According to CrimeOnline.com, during his arraignment, Teixeira lay in his bed at Tufts Medical Center covered up to his chin by a blanket. He kept his eyes closed through the majority of the proceeding.

