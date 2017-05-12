New Details: Whitney Houston Suffered ‘Heart Condition’ Before Shocking Death

On Wednesday’s episode of Hollywood Medium, Tyler Henry connects Bobby Brown to his ex-wife, the late Whitney Houston.

“I have a woman coming through, having me talk about her heart,” Henry said. “And this is very clear in the way that this comes through, she’s very insistent to acknowledge, no matter how I died I need them to know the heart, I need them to know the heart. And there’s a feeling of having a susceptibility to a heart arrhythmia and also having a susceptibility just to a heart issue.”

“But I can distinctly tell there are other aspects to this passing,” he continued. “People talking about this or discussing this heart thing, but it’s something else. It’s like, or I die of something else or people think I die of something else. And there’s just an emphasis on basically saying like, people don’t know the full picture of how. . .to what extent this really affected me.”

When asked if there have been any “recent discussions” about someone with a “heart condition,” Brown revealed, “Yeah, my ex-wife.”

As Radar exclusively reported, Brown also received chilling messages from beyond the grave regarding his late daughter.

“I’m seeing a mother connecting hands with a child,” Henry told Bobby during their sit-down, sending the R&B singer into a fit of tears.

As those who followed the heart-breaking story know, Bobbi Kristina died at age 22 on July 26, 2015, after being found non responsive in a bathtub on Jan. 31, 2015 – just three years after her mother, Whitney Houston, died nearly the exact same way on February 11, 2012.

Luckily for Brown – who has spoken out numerous times about losing both his wife and daughter – Henry was able to provide some closure, a source told Radar.

“Tyler told Bobbi that Whitney and Bobbi Kristina are together in the afterlife and that Whitney was waiting for her daughter to cross over. Whitney brought Bobbi to the other side and they are together, forever,” the insider said. “He let Bobby know that Whitney and Bobbi have been together in many past lives and will continue to be together in many lives to come.”

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m., only on E!

