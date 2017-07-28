Exclusive

Bob Marley Hired Gambino Mobsters For Protection During NYC Concerts

The reggae icon feared an ambush from hit squads from his native Jamaica.

By
Posted on
bob marley mafia protection
Getty Images

Reggae icon Bob Marley hired Gambino mob soldiers to watch his back during his landmark 1980 shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, according to a new biography.

Roger Steffens, author of So Much Things to Say, claims the “I Shot the Sheriff singer” — who still carried a failed assassin’s bullet in his arm from an earlier attack in his native Jamaica — paid the Mafia for protection because he feared another ambush.

According to Steffens, Marley brokered the deal with the late Joe (Piney) Armone at Sparks Steak House — the future site of crime boss Paul Castellano‘s rubout, just five years later.

The wise guys did their job — but no one could save Marley from the cancer that took his life the very next year.

