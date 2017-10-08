Just Like Mom! Blue Ivy Is A Mini Me Of Beyonce

Blue Ivy is a mini-me of her famous mom Beyonce.

The proof coming when her grandmother Tina Knowles Lawson released an Instagram image of Beyonce getting her hair braided.

It read: mstinalawson If Beyonce don’t look like Blue on this photo!!! Getting her braids done by Toni

And there is no doubting how alike the mother and daughter actually are seeing this fun photo.

Blue Ivy, 5, is Beyoncé and 42-year-old husband Jay-Z’s eldest child. They are also parents to baby twins Rumi and son Sir, who were born in June.

Beyonce, 36, was recently spotted leaving a restaurant showing that she has gotten her body back in shape after having her twins.

The performer was reportedly shocked that she piled on 30lbs after their birth earlier this summer.

