‘Voice’ Contestant Says Blake Would Be A ‘Cool Dad’ After Gwen’s Shocking Pregnancy

On the latest episode of The Voice, a hopeful young contestant who stunned the coaches with her performance, chose Miley Cyrus, 24, over Blake Shelton, 41, saying he seemed more like a “cool dad” than a voice coach. While the country crooner took the comment as more of a hilarious compliment, co-star Adam Levine, 38, mocked him for coming off as a father before Gwen Stefani, 48, even gives birth!

“Wait a minute, Adam, you’re laughing at the idea of me being a dad? You are a dad,” Shelton fired back.

PHOTOS: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Hold Hands In First Major Outing As Couple

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gwen Stefani is expecting a child with longtime boyfriend Blake Shelton!

The singer had been hoping to get pregnant with Shelton’s child ever since things between them started to heat up in 2015.

While Stefani is already a mother to three lovely boys – from her marriage to Gavin Rossdale, 51 – she now wants to have a daughter with hunky Shelton.

PHOTOS: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Getting Bonuses For PDA

Stefani underwent rigorous IVF treatments before one finally stuck. A source claimed the star can’t wait to share a child with Shelton, who is already a wonderful stepfather to her boys.

They’ve wanted this “for a long time,” added the source. They’re so “emotional and overwhelmed!”

