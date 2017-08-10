Blac Chyna Taking A Stab At Ex Rob Kardashian In Racy New Rap Video?

Blac Chyna may have just taken a jab at ex fiancée Rob Kardashian during her appearance on rapper’s Belly’s music video.

In the video, the former stripper, 29, is seen mouthing the title of the song “Power of p***y” as she stares seductively at the camera.

Behind her, Belly raps the words ”She took you for everything, You let her do it again,” which fans are taking as a stab to Kardashian after his and Chyna’s explosive “revenge porn” scandal.

The mother-of-two wears nothing but lacy white lingerie and a matching fur coat in the racy video. At one point during the clip, she slides her hands between her legs and caresses her hips and breasts.

Sources claim that Chyna – who claims to be a huge fan of Nicki Minaj – is looking to start a career as a rapper. The two recent starred in a music video together for rapper Yo-Gotti.

Minaj is also reportedly helping Chyna break into the business by writing a song with her and Drake.

Chyna is allegedly interested in “poetry music,” and as Radar previously revealed has even been offered a contract by Universal’s Capitol Records.

“All of her friends are going to help her out,” said a source.

