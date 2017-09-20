Billy’s Sad Split: Disgraced Bush Slept In Dressing Room As Marriage Crumbled

Fans were shocked after disgraced talk show host Billy Bush and his wife Sydney Davis announced their split after twenty years of marriage. But RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the separation was a long time coming!

According to a source who worked with Bush at Access Hollywood for several years, trouble was brewing back when the star hosted the show. (He left in 2016.)

“There was evidence that Billy and his wife were having serious issues, and there were several nights that he slept in his dressing room because he and Sydney had gotten into a nasty fight,” the source revealed.

PHOTOS: Sorry, Not Sorry? Billy Bush STILL Hasn’t Apologized To Nancy O’Dell

“Everyone on staff knew that they were having problems, even though Billy did his best to hide it while at work.”

Despite the marital issues, the source insisted Bush “was never unfaithful” to Davis.

As fans know, Bush left his hosting position at Access Hollywood to co-host Today last year – moving his wife and three daughters Josie, Mary and Lillie, from Los Angeles to New York City. Shortly thereafter, a shocking 2005 tape surfaced of Bush engaged in a lewd conversation with Donald Trump, leading NBC to terminate the host and give him a multi-million settlement.

PHOTOS: Marriage Crisis! Billy Bush’s Wife ‘Flipped Out’ Over Lewd Tape Scandal

The abrupt firing caused Bush to spiral, which affected his marriage, the insider said.

“Billy has been in a really dark place since his career collapsed,” the source told Radar. “It caused him to really treat everyone around him with disrespect, including his wife.”

Do you think Billy Bush is to blame for the split? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.