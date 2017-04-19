Billy Bush ‘Desperate’ For TV Comeback

Billy Bush is attempting to make his way into the spotlight again and return to TV!

The shamed former TODAY show host posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday of himself getting a haircut — showing off some of his singing talents to Grease’s “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee.”

“Look at me, I’m Billy B., trying to get back on TV,” he sang as his hair was cut.

PHOTOS: Marriage Crisis! Billy Bush’s Wife ‘Flipped Out’ Over Lewd Tape Scandal

“My hair’s long and flat, and it makes me look fat, and I can’t be,” the 45-year-old continued, rolling his eyes up to his hair. “I’m Billy B.”

Time for a haircut with my beloved @tommy_cyr. A post shared by William Bush (@billybush) on Apr 18, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT

“Time for a haircut with my beloved @tommy_cyr,” Bush captioned the video, featuring hairstylist Tommy Cyr.

PHOTOS: Suspended! Embattled Billy Bush Looks Miserable As ‘TODAY’ Axes Him

As Radar readers know, Bush was fired from the TODAY show following the release of the audio recording, in which Bush and Donald Trump were heard making lewd remarks about women in 2005.

The TV personality was previously hoping to make a comeback on Dancing With The Stars, but he wasn’t cast.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.