Billy Bush Admits Trump Tape ‘Brought My Daughters To Tears’ On ‘GMA’

Billy Bush may have publicly apologized for his infamous 2005 Trump tape that leaked last year, but his biggest apology was made to his wife and three daughters, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a preview clip from an interview on Good Morning America with Robin Roberts, the 45-year-old revealed what happened when he went home to face his wife, Sydney Davis, and daughters Josie, Mary and Lillie, after the scandal broke.

“The initial moments were total chaos,” Bush told Roberts. “The paparazzi were never interested in me before, and now they’re outside the gate and ready to go. But once we settled and got to connect, there was a powerful moment — my now 16-year-old daughter [Mary] called me and she was in tears. She was really upset.”

PHOTOS: Sorry, Not Sorry? Billy Bush STILL Hasn’t Apologized To Nancy O’Dell

“I said, ‘Mary, it’s going to be OK. You know, don’t worry.’ And she said, ‘No, why were you laughing at the things that he was saying on that bus? Why were you playing along with that, dad? It wasn’t funny,'” he recalled. “I said, ‘Mary, I am sorry, and there is no good answer for that.'”

Watch The Video On RadarOnline



ABC Breaking News | Latest News Videos

As Radar readers know, Bush was fired from the TODAY show following the release of the audio recording, in which Bush and Donald Trump were heard making lewd remarks about women.

PHOTOS: Marriage Crisis! Billy Bush’s Wife ‘Flipped Out’ Over Lewd Tape Scandal

The TV personality was previously hoping to make a comeback on Dancing With The Stars, but he wasn’t cast.

Bush’s full interview airs on Good Morning America Tuesday, May 23.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.