Carrie Fisher’s Daughter Billie Lourd Finally Speaks After Mom & Debbie Reynold’s Death

Carrie Fisher‘s daughter, Billie Lourd, has finally emerged after two family heartbreaks nearly shattered their family over the Christmas holiday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Scream Queens actress, 24, posted a message to fans on Jan 2, which read: “Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”

PHOTOS: The 15 Biggest Secrets & Scandals About ‘Teen Mom 2’ Baby Daddy From Hell Adam Lind

❤👩‍👩‍👧❤ Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me. A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:09am PST

As RadarOnline.com reported, Fisher died in the hospital on Dec. 27 after suffering a heart attack in-flight from London to Los Angeles. Barely 24 hours after Fisher’s death, her mother Debbie Reynolds — who lived next door — was rushed to the hospital after struggling to breathe while planning her daughter’s funeral. She died just hours later due to a possible stroke.

PHOTOS: ‘Depressed’ Lamar’s Death Wish! Desperate Dad Warns: ‘Only God Can Save Him!’

Fisher’s autopsy results are currently being withheld fro the family. “We’re not out to rush the family,” the coroner’s office told E! News. “We’re giving the family some space. They not only lost Carrie, but lost Debbie, too.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.