Shamed Bill O’Reilly Claims Public Hatred ‘Killed’ Roger Ailes

Bill O’Reilly blames the public’s relentless ridicule for Roger Ailes‘ death, blasting those against the former Fox News CEO in a scathing statement.

O’Reilly, who is currently fighting sexual harassment lawsuits of his own, wrote an article in USA Today hours after his ex boss’ sudden passing.

“To say that Roger Ailes led a full life is a massive understatement. A force of nature with an agenda, RA, as fellow executives called him, was a man on a mission,” he said. “That quest was to infuse America with traditional philosophy and see to it that conservatives like him were heard loud and clear.”

As Radar readers know, Ailes died Wednesday at the age of 77, after falling at his Palm Beach home eight days prior and suffering a blood clot. He passed after experiencing complications from the clot.

The TV tycoon recently found himself embroiled in an ugly sexual harassment scandal with his former network, which ultimately cost him his career.

It all began when Fox host Gretchen Carlson claimed Ailes allegedly “injected sexual and/or sexist comments” on numerous occasions with her and attempted to make “sexual advances by various means.”

Ailes vehemently denied all allegations.

“We are living in a rough age, with technological advances changing behavior and perspective. The downside of that is turning us into a nation where hatred is almost celebrated in some quarters,” O’Reilly continued.

“Roger Ailes experienced that hatred and it killed him. That is the truth. But he would not want to be remembered that way. He did both good and bad in his life and in that, he has something in common with every human being.”

