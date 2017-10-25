Bill O’Reilly ‘Mad At God’ Over Sexual Assault Scandal

Former Fox News Commentator Bill O’Reilly, 68, is now blaming God for his sexual assault scandal, and saying that he and his family have been going through a terrible time due to his alleged victims’ false claims.

“You know, am I mad at God? Yeah, I’m mad at him,” O’Reilly wrote on his website this Monday. “I wish I had more protection. I wish this stuff didn’t happen. I can’t explain it to you. If I die tomorrow and I get an opportunity, I’ll say ‘why’d you guys work me over like that? Didn’t know my children were going to be punished? And they’re innocent.'”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, O’Reilly went under fire after The New York Times reported he’d paid $32 million in a sexual harassment settlement to Fox legal analyst Lis Wiehl. The female employee accused O’Reilly of “repeated harassment, a nonconsensual sexual relationship and the sending of gay pornography and other sexually explicit material to her.”

To this, the former host claimed he only paid the woman – and “resolved three situations” in the past twenty years – “to protect [his] children from harm.”

“The pain it brings to my children is indescribable,” he told the Times in an interview after the article was published. “I would give up my life to protect my children, but I find myself unable to protect them because of things that are being said about me, their father.”

O’Reilly added that the incident has been “horrible” to deal with for both him and his family. He added that the report was “politically and financially motivated” and that while he could “prove it with shocking information,” he was not planning on sitting “in a courtroom for a year and a half and let my kids get beaten up every single day of their lives by a tabloid press.”

O’Reilly then brought up the death of his colleague Eric Bolling‘s son. The teen was found dead in his room after his father was bashed by the media and accused of sexual assault.

Bolling, 54, didn’t seem to think the ex Fox host’s comments were relevant, and yet O’Reilly explained: “The message I tried to send was that allegations harm kids. Nothing more.”

As Radar reported, earlier this week Megyn Kelly, 46, claimed she warned the network about Bill O’Reilly’s allegedly sick actions and was completely dismissed.

Fox even renewed his contract after hearing of his initial sexual harassment settlement. What will happen to the disgraced commentator now?

