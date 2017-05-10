Shocking Claim: Bill O’Reilly ATTACKED Ex-Wife After She Caught Him Having Phone Sex

Bill O’Reilly allegedly attacked ex-wife Maureen McPhilmy in 2009 while they were still married, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a 2011 affidavit acquired by Jezebel, McPhilmy claimed she walked in on the former Fox News anchor having phone sex in their bedroom in December 2009.

After catching him, McPhilmy claimed O’Reilly “flew into a fit of rage” and slammed her into a wall before dragging her down their hall.

Then O’Reilly, naked from the waist down, pulled her down a flight of stairs into the kitchen, where a security guard witnessed the scuffle, McPhilmy alleged, adding that she declined to call the police.

In the former couple’s 2015 custody battle, daughter Madeline claimed she had seen her father drag her mother down the stairs by her neck on one occasion (O’Reilly vehemently denied the charges at the time).

“All allegations against me in these circumstances are 100% false,” he had told The Daily News. “I am going to respect the court-mandated confidentiality put in place to protect my children and will not comment any further.”

O’Reilly previously succeeded in sealing divorce documents by whining to a civil court judge that he’s so famous “matters concerning his personal life, marriage and children attract media attention,” which causes his two kids “extreme emotional distress.”

Meanwhile, as Radar reported, O’Reilly was forced out of his position following a series of sexual harassment allegations made against him. Soon after the ordeal went public, the veteran TV host lashed out at the “unfounded claims.”

But now, the network’s sexual harassment scandal has grown beyond just a few employees: Radar recently learned that federal investigators have questioned employees about “possible misconduct” at the embattled cable network.

According to CNN, “The U.S. Justice Department’s investigation of Fox News has widened to include a second law enforcement agency.”

“Financial crimes experts from the United States Postal Inspection Service are now involved,” the report claimed, citing four sources connected to the investigation.

