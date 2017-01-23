Clinton Comeback? Inside Bill & Hillary’s Revenge Plot

Bill and Hillary Clinton are anything but sitting ducks! The powerful political pair has hatched a comeback plan, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to Politico, 69-year-old Hillary has already started in on her next move, including shrewd strategy and support from her former president hubby, 70.

“[D]espite the grave disappointment, resilience is in the Clintons’ DNA. So, while I certainly don’t expect to see them trying to assert their authority, I think there will be natural and welcome opportunities for them to engage,” Mack McLarty, Bill’s former chief of staff, told the publication.

Hillary, who suffered a crushing defeat on Nov. 8 to Donald Trump, attended the January 20 inauguration with Bill regardless of the loss.

But during the ceremony, Hillary dished an icy stare at Ivanka Trump, who seemed to catch Bill’s eye upon entering the venue.

As reported, Hillary faced demands from an Obama administration back in November to justify why her husband wasn’t being charged with sexual assault. Vice President Joe Biden’s former chief of staff asked in an email: “How is what Bill Clinton did different from what Bill Cosby did?”

Radar readers know that Hillary came under fire during her campaign run when she attempted to discredit Bill’s alleged victims.

The pair has remained steadfast throughout the years of turmoil, however, and the future doesn’t look any different according to McLarty.

“If someone they knew was running for the Senate or the Statehouse or City Hall, it would be out of character for them not to be supportive,” he told Politico of their expected involvement in Democratic politics.

Former DNC Chairman Ed Rendell added: “I’m certain Trump will screw up enough that by the fall of ’18, Hillary’s numbers will be way up again.”

