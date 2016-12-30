Not Fair! Whiny Cosby Says Jurors Already Think He’s A ‘Rapist’

Ahead of his sexual assault trial next year, Bill Cosby‘s lawyers filed a request to move the pending court proceedings from Montgomery County, claiming that so-called slanted media has prevented the comedian from receiving a fair trial.

In the court filing, Cosby’s defense team asked Judge Steven T. O’Neill to move the trial from Norristown to a larger, more urban area after “extensive, sustained and pervasive” local media coverage of the 79-year-old’s case became a potential factor in the trial’s outcome.

“Larger media markets generally contain more diverse and opposing viewpoints and the prejudicial impact of the blatantly one-sided media coverage of this case might be dampened by the reduced media saturation in those larger markets, with populations in excess of 1.2 million people,” defense lawyers Brian J. McMonagle and Angela Agrusa wrote in the filing.

Citing a number of recent headlines, which included labels like “America’s Rapist” and “America’s Creepy Uncle,” Cosby’s team will be fighting hard to move things into their favor, especially after many failed attempts to have the case thrown out altogether.

As Radar readers know, former Temple University employee Andrea Constand accused Cosby of drugging and molesting her near her Philadelphia home in 2004.

Should Judge Steven O’Neil rule to proceed, the trial is set to begin in June.

Story developing.

