Bill Cosby Sex Crimes Trial: These Are The Jurors Who Will Determine His Fate!

Bill Cosby will soon come face to face with a jury of his peers.

A full panel of 12 jurors and six alternates was finalized Wednesday, after three days of jury selection in Pittsburgh.

The jury is made up of four white women, six white men, one black woman and one black man. The alternates include four white men, one black woman and one black man.

Cosby, 79, is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a former basketball coach at Temple University, at his home in 2004.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and refused to address specifics of the case, when he briefly spoke with reporters after leaving court today.

“I just want to be very specific about the wonderful people Allegheny County and I also want to also thank the sheriff’s department, because they made everything very, very smooth here,” he said.

The case will start June 5 in Montgomery County, north of Philadelphia, where the criminal charges were filed. The jurors will be bused to the courthouse and sequestered in a hotel for the length of the trial.

More than 50 women have come forward in recent years to accuse the TV dad of sexual misconduct, though the Constand case is the only criminal prosecution.

