Bill Cosby Hires Michael Jackson’s Attorney For Sexual Assault Retrial

Troubled comedian Bill Cosby is turning to Michael Jackson‘s attorney to help get him off in his sexual assault retrial, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Cosby, 80, has been forced to hastily put together a whole new legal dream team, after his previous attorneys ditched him!

Now the former pudding pusher is turning to Tom Mesereau, who famously won an acquittal in Jacko’s 2004 child molestation trial.

Mesereau has also represented actor Robert Blake, boxer Mike Tyson, and rap kingpin Marion “Suge” Knight.

Former federal prosecutor Kathleen Bliss and prominent Pennsylvania attorney Sam Silver have also signed up for the job, which kicks off with a hearing tomorrow.

As Radar readers know, the disgraced comedian’s previous attorneys, Brian McMonagle and Angela Agrusa, kicked Cosby to the curb earlier this month.

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a former operations manager of Temple University’s women’s basketball team. His first trial ended in a hung jury.

The retrial is scheduled to begin in November.

