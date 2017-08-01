Radar Told You First! Bill Cosby’s Lawyer Quits Just Months Before Retrial

As RadarOnline.com previously reported exclusively, Bill Cosby’s defense lawyer has officially quit the actor’s sexual assault case.

Brian McMonagle was granted permission to withdraw from the case after filing a motion on Tuesday with Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O’Neill requesting his resignation. The well-known Philadelphia criminal lawyer will not represent Cosby, 80, during the upcoming retrial, which is scheduled to begin on November 6 in Norristown.

McMonagle led the disgraced comedian’s defense team during trial, which ended with a hung jury after 52 hours of deliberations.

PHOTOS: ‘We Want To Seek Justice!’ Philly DA Vows To Reveal ‘Truth’ About Cosby Sex Assault

Cosby is now said to be desperately searching for a new attorney after McMonagle’s sudden registration, as Radar previously reported. According to a source, crazed Cosby has already contacted Michael Jackson’s former attorney Tom Meserau, as well as O.J. Simpson’s ex attorney Robert Shapiro and Lindsay Lohan’s former lawyer Shawn Chapman-Holley.

Sources told us Cosby was furious after McMonagle announced his withdrawal from the case.

“Brian cares, but he’s not going to continue to put his stellar reputation on the line if there’s no cooperation from his client and his client’s publicist,” a source said. The Cosby Show star even demanded everyone in his inner circle “shut up” and not speak to the press any longer.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.