Final Goodbye! Big Hugh Hefner Memorial Planned At Playboy Mansion

Friends and family will remember Hugh Hefner with a big memorial on November 12 at the Playboy mansion.

RadarOnline.com has learned that several celebrities and former famous Playboy models will attend the special service to honor his incredible life.

PHOTOS: Playboy Model Victoria Silvstedt Flashes Her Underwear In Sexy Mini Dress

The Playboy founder died aged 91 on September 27 at his beloved mansion surrounded by family and friends.

His death certificate revealed he died of a cardiac arrest although he was suffering from several other ailments too.

PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner Introduces Playmate Of The Year Dani Mathers’ Nude Photos At A Playboy Mansion Party

Hefner was laid to rest at a small service at Los Angeles Westwood Memorial Park in a crypt beside screen legend Marilyn Monroe.

He bought the memorial spot for $75,000 back in 1992.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.