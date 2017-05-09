‘Rob & Big’ Star Christopher Boykin Dead At 46

Rob & Big star Christopher Boykin is dead at 46, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Burbank police told Radar that he did not die at home in the L.A. suburb.

The reality TV star known as Big Black was born and raised in Missisippi and served in the U.S. Navy before finding fame as skateboarder Rob Dyrdek’s best friend on the L.A.-based MTV reality show.

The show first aired on November 4, 2006, and wrapped on April 15, 2008, after three seasons.

A spin-off, Fantasy Factory, aired from 2009 to 20015.

PHOTOS: What Happened Here? Celebrity Deaths That Remain A Mystery

Boykin launched a clothing company called “Big Black (Do Work)” in 2007.

He has a daughter, Isis Rea, 9, with wife Shannon.

A rep did not immediately respond to Radar’s request for comment.

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.