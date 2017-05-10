Remembering ‘Big Black:’ Christopher Boykin’s Funeral Plans Revealed

Rob & Big star Christopher “Big Black” Boykin’s family is still planning the details of his funeral, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“We’re going to cremate him, but I don’t know where the service is going to be,” his wife Shannon told Radar in an exclusive interview. “We’re still figuring that stuff out.”

Despite Christopher’s stint on reality TV, Shannon insisted her late husband preferred to stay out of the spotlight, which the family will take into consideration while planning his memorial.

“He was kind of a private guy,” she said when asked if the services will be public or private. “I know he didn’t even want a service, but you know, I think that might be good.”

Shannon added that she’s received an outpouring of love following the late star’s sudden death.

As Radar previously reported, the 45-year-old father of Isis, 9, died from heart problems and lung failure.

He had been sick for a long time, his wife said, and was hospitalized for the three days leading to his death.

