‘Distraught’ & ‘Confused’ Big Black’s Wife Says Daughter’s Struggling With His Death

Christopher “Big Black” Boykin’s young daughter is struggling to cope with her father’s sudden death, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

His wife Shannon told Radar exclusively that his passing has been “hard” for their little girl, Isis Rea: “She doesn’t really know what’s going on. She’s only nine. She’s confused.”

“We’re not doing very good,” she added. “We’re really distraught.”

Despite reports that the couple was estranged, Shannon confirmed that she and the 45-year-old Rob & Big star were living together as a family at his time of death.

Doughnuts w/ Daddy Day at my daughter's school this morning or any Male role model two of my daughters friends dad's couldn't make it so I stood in for them…#begoodtoyourdaughters(my daughter 1st one right)😃 A post shared by Christopher "Big Black" Boykin (@bigblack1972) on Mar 22, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

As Radar exclusively revealed, the MTV fan favorite died on May 9 from a combination of lung and heart problems. He was hospitalized for three days before his tragic passing.

“Fluid was building up in his lungs…they couldn’t do anything,” Shannon said.

Christopher’s widow said she and her daughter entered his hospital room just moments after his death.

Stars including former costar Rob Dyrdek, 42, grieved the tragedy.

My heart is broken. I don't want to write this post. I don't want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you. We truly were brothers that lived an unexpected unforgettable adventure. I just can't fathom that it would end so suddenly. You will forever be in my heart. A post shared by Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) on May 9, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

