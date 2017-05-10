Celebrities React To Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin’s Death

In the wake of Christopher Boykin‘s untimely death, celebrities have come forward to mourn the loss of the Rob & Big star.

Steelo Brim, 28, of Ridiculousness, for which Big Black appeared on several episodes, took to Instagram to pay tribute to Boykin.

Other stars, including rapper Juicy J, 42, and Angel Haze, 25, shared their sadness on Twitter.

PHOTOS: Boy Crazy Cuoco! Divorcee Kaley’s 13 Most Shocking Relationship Secrets & Scandals: Bitter Fights, Two-Timing & Cheating Paranoia

Rip Christopher "Big Black" Boykins — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) May 10, 2017

RIP BIG BLACK. my whole childhood heart hurts rn 💗 — ANGEL HAZE💐 (@AngelHaze) May 10, 2017

RIP @bigblack1972. My heart is crushed hearing this news. I'll never forget all the times you made me laugh. So many epic memories with you. You put smiles on a lot of people's faces and you will be missed dearly by SO many. My prayers go out to your family and loved ones. Keep them laughing up in heaven 🙌🏼🙏🏼❤️ A post shared by chanelwestcoast (@chanelwestcoast) on May 9, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

The reality TV star known as Big Black was born and raised in Missisippi and served in the U.S. Navy before finding fame as skateboarder Rob Dyrdek’s best friend on the L.A.-based MTV reality show.

The show first aired on November 4, 2006, and wrapped on April 15, 2008, after three seasons. A spin-off, Fantasy Factory, aired from 2009 to 20015.

PHOTOS: Furry Fun: Kellan Lutz Gets Wild With Animals​ In 12 Clicks — Lions And Tigers And Jaguars!

Boykin launched a clothing company called “Big Black (Do Work)” in 2007.

He has a daughter, Isis Rea, 9, with wife Shannon.

Burbank police told Radar that he did not die at home in the L.A. suburb. A rep did not immediately respond to Radar’s request for comment.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.