Oh Baby! Beyonce Pregnant With Twins – Can They Save Her Marriage?

Beyonce is pregnant with twins! The singer confirmed the news this morning in a shocking Instagram post featuring a joint statement from her and husband Jay Z.

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” the statement read. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters”

Alongside the caption, a photo showed Queen Bey cradling her new baby bump.

Will this be enough to save their marriage? As Radar reported, the couple had been living “separate lives” in recent months while Jay Z’s love child scandal raged on.

But last month, sources told Radar they were ready to make a fresh start in a new family home, by making a bid on Petra Ecclestone’s $200 million mega-mansion in Beverly Hills.

Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z, 47, already have one daughter, Blue Ivy, 5.

Story developing.

