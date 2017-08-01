Too Soon? Beyonce & Jay Z Reveal SHOCKING Plans For Another Pregnancy

Beyonce & Jay Z are nesting comfortably in Malibu, Calif., just one month after the 35-year-old gave birth to twin babies, Rumi and Sir Carter! And only RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the superstar couple and parents-of-three “are done” having children!

“Bey and Jay are definitely not having and more kids and he has been making this very clear to everyone who has asked,” a source close to the 47-year-old rap mogul revealed.

As fans know, following the birth of Blue Ivy‘s little sister and brother on June 13 , the family was forced into hiding as they dealt with the horrifying aftermath of a premature birth. According to numerous online reports, they have hired six nannies to help take care of Bey’s small army !

“This health scare was the scariest thing that has happened to their family ever,” the source told Radar, adding, “But thank God that they were all okay and everyone is healthy and happy!”

Luckily for Queen B, she has already shed almost all of the baby weight and has a hot new summer body to flaunt to her fans!

“It is like Beyonce and Jay Z have been given a new lease on their marriage,” the insider added. “They are just so at peace right now with everything.”

