Jason Hoppy Stalking Case To Be Dismissed If He Stays Away from Bethenny

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Bethenny Frankel‘s estranged ex-husband Jason Hoppy is almost officially off the hook in the stalking case she brought against him.

The prosecutor on the case went before the judge on the case today in Manhattan and offered “a full and non-family ACD,” or Adjournment in Contemplation of Dismissal, which will remain in effect for six months while Hoppy is required to comply with restrictions set forth by the court.

“He has no prior criminal history, this is the first time offense and there are no previous charges,” the prosecutor explained of their decision to make a deal.

The prosecutor also based his decision on Hoppy’s direct communication related to the couple’s daughter.

PHOTOS: On The Warpath! Bethenny Frankel Slams Kate Gosselin, Giuliana Rancic & Other Reality Stars In Blistering Radio Interview — 10 Epic Disses

“My client will accept this dismissal,” noted Hoppy’s attorney, Alex Spiro.

As Radar reported, Real Housewives of New York City star Frankel, 46, accused Hoppy, 47, of threatening her at their 7-year-old daughter Bryn’s school last January and sent her hundreds of “abusive emails” and made disturbing phone calls..

The judge set the conditions for Hoppy to get the case completely dismissed during the Oct. 23 court session.

“If you have no new arrests for six months and you abide by the full stay-away order for the defendant, in this case Bethenny Frankel for the same six-month period, your case will be dismissed and sealed,” the judge told Hoppy, who was present in the courtroom.

PHOTOS: Cha-Ching! Jason Hoppy’s All Smiles With Daughter Bryn As Judge Orders Bethenny Frankel To Pay Him $100K — 10 Photos Of His Blissful Victory

“The court is also issuing a full stay-away order,” he added. “You are to stay away from [Bethenny] for a full six months, and you cannot go to her home, school, place of business or place of employment.”

“You cannot reach out to her by phone — no emails, no texting, and no contact through a third party; no contact at all for six months. If you violate your order it will lead to your arrest and possibly criminal and more serious charges.”

Hoppy’s lawyer told Radar that he and his client “are pleased but not all surprised that the charges were dismissed.”

“It is clear from the trajectory of this case that [Bethenny’s] claims were not substantiated or credited and her motive was questioned,” said Spiro, adding, “Mr. hoppy looks forward to moving on with his life and his daughter.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.