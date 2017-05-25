Bethenny Frankel Slams ‘Despicable’ Phaedra Parks For ‘RHOA’ Reunion Lies

Bethenny Frankel is bringing the New York drama to Atlanta!

The RHONY star appeared on WWHL, and revealed that she was on Team Kandi Burruss after watching the RHOA reunion.

“I think she contained herself, I really do,” she said of Burruss’ reactions to Phaedra Parks’ disturbing allegations. “I don’t know how — I would’ve needed to hire Phaedra as a lawyer to represent me in ripping her a**! I would’ve beat her a**!”

RHOA fans know that Parks was caught lying about Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker’s alleged attempts to drug and sexually assault Porsha Williams during a drunken night out. Parks, 43, was fired over the incident.

“That was insane!” Frankel, 46, exclaimed. She’s a lawyer!”

“She’s a lawyer and she tried to ruin someone’s brand and career and she has a kid,” she concluded as she sipped her cocktail. “I mean it was despicable!”

Frankel also revealed to Andy Cohen that she briefly dated Jennifer Lopez’s latest boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.

“I went out with him on two dates,” she said of the 41-year-old baseball player, noting she “honestly doesn’t remember” his kissing skills.

