Jason ‘Should Be Worried!’ Bethenny’s Mom Says Frankel Will Take Him Down

Bethenny Frankel’s estranged mother told RadarOnline.com that Jason Hoppy should beware if he continues to tussle with the RHONY star.

The couple’s divorce was finalized in July 2016 after a vicious four-year battle, but they continue to battle each other in court. This week, Frankel accused Hoppy of harassment, which resulted in his arrest.

“She’ll take anyone down. You’re just not going to beat her at anything,” Frankel’s mom, Bernadette Birk, exclusively told Radar.

As Radar reported, Frankel’s ex-husband, Hoppy, was charged last month with stalking and harassing her after an incident at their six-year-old daughter Bryn’s school. Reports claim he attempted to start a fight with the 46-year-old by shouting: “I will destroy you.”

He had also been sending her “hundreds” of emails and FaceTime calls, despite a cease and desist letter, according to the complaint.

Birk, who was aware of the arrest, said she’s not worried in the least about the safety of her daughter.

“From what I see, HE should be the worried person,” Birk said. “She’s very strong.”

Hoppy, 45, is due in court March 13.

As for mama Birk, she says she hasn’t had any contact with her daughter in over 15 years. And that’s fine by her.

Radar readers know that Birk blames Frankel for a history of what she calls lies and negative remarks.

“I don’t see any chance to reconcile with her. I don’t even have her phone number,” she said. “It’s life. It’s just how it is.”

