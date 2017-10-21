Bethenny Frankel’s Ex Jason Hoppy Will Get Plea Bargain In Stalking Case

Bethenny Frankel’s ex-husband Jason Hoppy, whom she charged with stalking and harassing her, is reportedly set to get a plea bargain in court.

According to the report, on Monday, Hoppy will get an Adjournment in Contemplation of Dismissal (ACD), which mandates he stay away from The Real Housewives of New York star Frankel for six months and obey all laws. If Hoppy obeys the ACD for the 6 months, all charges against him will reportedly be dismissed.

But if he harasses Frankel in any way, Hoppy will be in big trouble with the District Attorney, the report states. As Radar has reported, Hoppy was arrested and charged with making threats against Frankel last November. Hoppy allegedly warned her, “I will destroy you, you can get all the lawyers you want, you’ve been warned.”

Frankel, 46, also claimed her ex, 47, had fired off hundreds of “abusive emails” and made a number of harassing FaceTime phone calls to her.

The two had been married almost three years and had daughter Bryn, now 7, together but things got over-the-top messy after their split.

Frankel has an order of protection against Hoppy, prohibiting him from contacting her that stays in place for six months but after that time frame, it will reportedly be done.

The report states a source says Frankel is still scared of Hoppy and is concerned what will happen after the six months is over. Frankel said on the RHONY reunion show this summer that her ex-husband’s bizarre and “inexplicable” behavior is still casting a dark shadow over her life.

“It’s been a very, very negative situation,” Frankel told host Andy Cohen. “It’s been a very negative, inexplicable situation that is now hopefully getting better.”

But she said, “You can’t even imagine the torment that this has been. There’s no way to describe it. I just stifled it because if I let any of it out, I’m just gonna totally break down. I can’t even believe this happened to me.”

The reality star has tried to put the drama behind her by relaxing in a bikini on getaways and helping the hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

The Skinnygirl mogul has said she thinks she’ll only be able to live “a normal free life” if there’s “zero contact” with Hoppy.

