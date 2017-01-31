‘I Will Destroy You!’ Bethenny Frankel’s Ex ARRESTED For Threatening ‘RHONY’ Star

Bethenny Frankel’s ex-husband Jason Hoppy has been arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing the The Housewives of New York star, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to Page Six, Hoppy, 46, was charged after sending “a series of abusive emails” to Frankel, and later turning up at six-year-old daughter Bryn‘s Manhattan school, threatening his former spouse, “I will destroy you.”

“The complainant said Hoppy had sent numerous emails and FaceTime calls numbering in the hundreds after a cease and desist letter was sent on November 22, 2016,” an NYPD spokeswoman confirmed to Radar.

“On Friday, January 27, the suspect approached [Frankel] and a friend at her child’s school at around 8:15 a.m. and tried to provoke a fight. He said, ‘I will destroy you, you can get all the lawyers you want, you’ve been warned.'”

Hoppy has denied the charges.

As Radar readers know, the couple has been battling over custody of their daughter, as well as property and other assets, since their divorce in 2012. Their split seems to have taken a toll on Hoppy’s bank account, as the business man took out a $705k loan against his New York City apartment just one month before finalizing his divorce Frankel last fall.

Of his arrest, Hoppy’s attorney Robert C. Gottlieb said, “There are no words to express how saddened Mr. Hoppy is over his ex-wife’s unjustified actions. His only concern is his daughter and intends to vigorously fight these false charges.”

